Duo gets 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor in 2017

A SPECIAL court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced two men to 20 years of imprisonment for the gangrape of a minor girl in 2017. The two had sexually assaulted the girl and videographed the act to blackmail her. The court also sentenced another man to three years in jail for harassing the girl and making advances at her by threatening to make the assault video “viral”.

Special Judge S C Jadhav convicted Kiran Gaikwad and Ajay Waghmare, both in their early 30s, under various sections including 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Salim Ansari was acquitted of charges of rape but was found guilty under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and sentenced to three years in jail which he has already spent in prison as an undertrial since 2017.

According to submissions made by special public prosecutor Veena Shelar, the incident took place in 2017, when the victim was in Class IX. The girl, in her testimony, told the court that Gaikwad had proposed to marry her but she had refused since he was already married.

On the day of the incident, when she was out to buy groceries, Gaikwad and Waghmare approached her and said that they wanted to talk to her privately about her mother. When she refused, they gagged her and forcibly took her to an isolated room and sexually assaulted her. Gaikwad threatened to kill her brother if she informed anyone. They also made a video of the act.

Subsequently, Gaikwad repeated the offence again by threatening to make the video public.

The incident came to light when a friend of her brother informed him about the video, which had been circulated in the area where the victim lived, after which the police was approached.