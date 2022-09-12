Dua, and now this dargah has dawa too for mentally ill

THE Sailani Baba dargah in Vidarbha’s Buldhana district, one of Maharashtra’s most popular shrines, has recently initiated first-of-its-kind experiment to treat the mentally ill by combining dawa (medicine) and dua (prayer) without challenging the religious beliefs and practices of the visitors.

“India lacks awareness and human resource to treat mental illnesses. We are ill-equipped to treat these patients and integrate them into the mainstream. As a result, families visit religious places with their mentally ill patients, in the faith that a shrine or a temple will solve their problems. A treatment method which can honour their belief and at the same time, offer them modern medical facilities would benefit all,” said Dr Hamid Dabholkar of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, who is part of the Dawa-Dua project that was initiated last week.

People from all faiths visit the Sailani baba durgah from across the country. On its yatra day, which is the fifth day from Holi festival, the dargah saw a turnout of over 15 lakh. Additionally, a huge crowd turns up on every full moon and new moon.

“Traditionally, families turn up at the dargah, hoping their prayers will cure their mentally ill. This has nothing to do with a particular religion. Sometimes, families even drop their patients and go back. We have been working to find a solution to this,” said Harshvardhan Sapkal, former Congress MLA and head of Matrubhumi Foundation which started the project.

Under the Dawa-Dua project, a treatment centre will be set up inside the dargah premises, complete with a psychiatrist. A group of 25 young individuals, from medical as well as social service background, was trained for almost three months on how to speak, counsel, and advise patients and their families visiting the dargah. These individuals will try to motivate the patients to visit the psychiatrist without stopping them from visiting the dargah and doing their rituals.

Sapkal said those coming to the dargah are mostly from the lower strata of society and lack awareness about mental health. “We wanted to treat them scientifically. So we discussed this issue with Dabholkar and devised the strategy…even the district administration was searching to find a way to manage this,” he said. “Our aim is to treat the patient. We respect their belief. They can continue with their belief but at the same time, we will treat them medically. We expect that this joint effort would help them cure faster,” said Dabholkar.

Buldhana district collector S Ramamoorthy said, “We are roping in more NGOs or help from institutions in the mental health field. We will provide institutional help. We are trying a scientific and professional approach in treating mentally ill patients,” he said, adding that the district administration will also help in providing medicines and professional help.

In addition, Ramamoorthy said, a proposal for setting up a hospital for mental treatment will be sent to the state government. “A district medical college in Buldhana will proposed where we can have a special facility for mental health as well,” he said.