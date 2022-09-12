scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Dua, and now this dargah has dawa too for mentally ill

People from all faiths visit the Sailani baba durgah from across the country. On its yatra day, which is the fifth day from Holi festival, the dargah saw a turnout of over 15 lakh.

The Sailani Baba dargah (Image: Justdial)

THE Sailani Baba dargah in Vidarbha’s Buldhana district, one of Maharashtra’s most popular shrines, has recently initiated first-of-its-kind experiment to treat the mentally ill by combining dawa (medicine) and dua (prayer) without challenging the religious beliefs and practices of the visitors.

“India lacks awareness and human resource to treat mental illnesses. We are ill-equipped to treat these patients and integrate them into the mainstream. As a result, families visit religious places with their mentally ill patients, in the faith that a shrine or a temple will solve their problems. A treatment method which can honour their belief and at the same time, offer them modern medical facilities would benefit all,” said Dr Hamid Dabholkar of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, who is part of the Dawa-Dua project that was initiated last week.

People from all faiths visit the Sailani baba durgah from across the country. On its yatra day, which is the fifth day from Holi festival, the dargah saw a turnout of over 15 lakh. Additionally, a huge crowd turns up on every full moon and new moon.

“Traditionally, families turn up at the dargah, hoping their prayers will cure their mentally ill. This has nothing to do with a particular religion. Sometimes, families even drop their patients and go back. We have been working to find a solution to this,” said Harshvardhan Sapkal, former Congress MLA and head of Matrubhumi Foundation which started the project.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

Under the Dawa-Dua project, a treatment centre will be set up inside the dargah premises, complete with a  psychiatrist. A group of 25 young individuals, from medical as well as social service background, was trained for almost three months on how to speak, counsel, and advise patients and their families visiting the dargah. These individuals will try to motivate the patients to visit the psychiatrist without stopping them from visiting the dargah and doing their rituals.

Sapkal said those coming to the dargah are mostly from the lower strata of society and lack awareness about mental health. “We wanted to treat them scientifically. So we discussed this issue with Dabholkar and devised the strategy…even the district administration was searching to find a way to manage this,” he said. “Our aim is to treat the patient. We respect their belief. They can continue with their belief but at the same time, we will treat them medically. We expect that this joint effort would help them cure faster,” said Dabholkar.

Buldhana district collector S Ramamoorthy said, “We are roping in more NGOs or help from institutions in the mental health field. We will provide institutional help. We are trying a scientific and professional approach in treating mentally ill patients,” he said, adding that the district administration will also help in providing medicines and professional help.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

In addition, Ramamoorthy said, a proposal for setting up a hospital for mental treatment will be sent to the state government. “A district medical college in Buldhana will proposed where we can have a special facility for mental health as well,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:02:45 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, 12 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement