DTE directs Bandra college running unauthorised course to refund students 134 students

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Maharashtra’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has taken action against Dr. Baliram Hiray College of Architecture in Bandra for running an unauthorised course and subjecting students to academic and financial fraud.
The college has been directed to ensure a complete fee-refund within 30 days to all 134 students who were enrolled in this course. Multiple office bearers of the college administration have been directed to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each. In addition to this, DTE is further going to inspect all courses offered by the said college to verify if all required approvals are obtained.
Earlier this year, students from this course had complained of cheating by the college because they were issued invalid degree certificates, making it difficult to pursue higher education or employment. This is the first graduating batch (2021-22) of the Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) in Interior Design, a course that was offered by the said college without required approval. Students complained that they were cheated by the college as they were initially promised degrees from Manipur-based Sangai International University but were eventually issued marksheet from Sikkim International University, after the university was derecognised by the University Grants Commission in 2024. Despite new university affiliation, students have complained that the results issued to them contain discrepancies and are not valid.
According to DTE, the action was taken following an inquiry into a complaint received by the regulatory body on a course titled – B.Sc /B.Voc. in Interior Designing that was being conducted without authorisation under the name of ‘Hiray School of Design within the premises of Baliram Hiray College of Architecture. “It was alleged that the said course did not have the necessary approvals, resulting in financial and academic fraud, exploiting students,” said DTE.
“The investigation was conducted under the provisions of Maharashtra Prevention of Establishment of Unauthorised Institutions and Conduct of Unauthorised Courses in Agriculture Animal and Fishery Sciences, Health Sciences, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education Act, 2013. The investigation found that the institution had violated the provisions of the said Act. Accordingly, the Directorate has issued the referenced office order for taking action against the institution,” stated the letter by DTE to the complainant Santosh Gangurde, State General Secretary of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS). Gangurde was initially approached by the aggrieved students who had also filed an FIR with Kherwadi police station in Bandra complaining of fraud and misrepresentation after being issued an alleged invalid marksheet and degree certificate.
Gangurde said, “The action taken in this case sends a strong message to institutions operating unauthorised courses and exploiting students. It will help prevent similar irregularities in the future.”
Principal of the college Sunil Magdum, was unavailable for comment.
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