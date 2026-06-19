DTE directs Bandra college running unauthorised course to refund students 134 students

Gangurde said, "The action taken in this case sends a strong message to institutions operating unauthorised courses and exploiting students. It will help prevent similar irregularities in the future."

Maharashtra’s Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has taken action against Dr. Baliram Hiray College of Architecture in Bandra for running an unauthorised course and subjecting students to academic and financial fraud.

The college has been directed to ensure a complete fee-refund within 30 days to all 134 students who were enrolled in this course. Multiple office bearers of the college administration have been directed to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each. In addition to this, DTE is further going to inspect all courses offered by the said college to verify if all required approvals are obtained.

Earlier this year, students from this course had complained of cheating by the college because they were issued invalid degree certificates, making it difficult to pursue higher education or employment. This is the first graduating batch (2021-22) of the Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) in Interior Design, a course that was offered by the said college without required approval. Students complained that they were cheated by the college as they were initially promised degrees from Manipur-based Sangai International University but were eventually issued marksheet from Sikkim International University, after the university was derecognised by the University Grants Commission in 2024. Despite new university affiliation, students have complained that the results issued to them contain discrepancies and are not valid.