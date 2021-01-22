DSP booked for ‘rape’ of 31-yr-old woman officer working under him in Mumbai

The woman cop was the officer's subordinate in Mumbai. In her statement to police, the complainant said the incident took place between January and August 2019.

The case was registered on Wednesday after the woman, an assistant inspector, lodged a complaint. According to police, the incident took place when the accused DSP, who is a graduate of Maharashtra Police Service Commission, was posted as a division assistant commissioner of police in Mumbai. The woman cop was the officer’s subordinate in Mumbai. In her statement to police, the complainant said the incident took place between January and August 2019.

“The female officer has said the ACP hid the fact that he was married and claimed that he is a bachelor,” an officer said, adding that the woman, who was married then, subsequently sought a divorce from her husband as she got into a relationship with the accused.

Police said after the accused started avoiding the woman, she found out that he was married and, subsequently, lodged a complaint of sexual harassment.

A senior IPS officer said the inquiry in the matter was conducted by a DCP-rank female officer, who has submitted her findings to the government.

An officer said, “The DSP, who wanted to continue the relationship with her, would show her previous messages and stalk her.”

Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said a case has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 354D (stalking) and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. While police are yet to arrest him, the state government has also not taken any departmental action against the accused.