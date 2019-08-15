DSK’s brother involved in embezzlement of Rs 184 crore in land deal: Prosecution

Makarand Kulkarni (66), brother of real estate developer DS Kulkarni, was involved in the embezzlement of Rs 184 crore in a land deal at Phursungi near Pune between 2006 and 2008, the prosecution told a court in Pune on Wednesday.

Advertising

DS Kulkarni or DSK, who is facing charges of cheating thousands of investors of over Rs 2,000 crore, was arrested last year and is currently lodged in Yerwada jail. Makarand and other family members of DSK were named as accused in the chargesheet filed by police.

Makarand was detained from the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, while he was allegedly trying to flee the country, and put under arrest later. At the airport, Makarand was with his wife and grandson, who had tickets to Dubai and then London, said police officials. While Makarand was detained because of a Look out circular against him, his wife and grandson went ahead with the journey.

Makarand was produced before the Special Court of Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhaisare and remanded to police custody for four days till August 17.

Advertising

Arguing for custodial remand, Special Public Prosecutor Praveen Chavan said, “It has come to light that the present accused was involved in a conspiracy by D S Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti, where under the garb of a land deal, Rs 184 crore was embezzled. We want to question the said accused in detail about it. In the said deal, the land was first purchased in the name of some family members and within a short span of one to two months, it was sold to a company of DSK Group at much higher price.

The excess amount was embezzled. We want to find out who else in involved in this. For the said deal, forged documents were prepared. The said accused was detained at Mumbai airport while trying to flee the country and we want to investigate why he was leaving the country.”

Defence lawyer Chinmay Inamdar argued that the alleged offence was being probed since 2017 and police have not only seized relevant documents but have already filed three chargesheets against various accused in the court. Police didn’t need custodial remand of Makarand to get any documents, he said.

“I argued before the court that my client is a patient of a heart ailment and has complained of uneasiness and breathlessness outside courtroom too. Police have alleged that he was trying to flee the country. In reply, we have submitted a return ticket with a departure date of August 13 and return date of September 26,” Inamdar said.