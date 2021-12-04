Dry days ahead, mercury set to rise

After two days of rain and overcast skies, the city witnessed partly cloudy skies and dry weather on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather till Tuesday in the state starting Saturday. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded light rain of 4.3 mm in the city.

Night and day temperature marginally rose in the city over the previous day. The relative humidity Friday morning was 91 per cent and dropped to 74 per cent in the evening. Relative humidity in the winter season is usually below 50 per cent.

Due to the overcast sky and rainfall, the minimum temperature had dropped below 20 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, two degrees above normal.

According to the 24-hour forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday while the minimum temperature will be around 21-22 degrees Celsius. The mean minimum temperature for December is 18.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 32. 4 degrees Celsius. On Friday, day temperature rose to 30.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal.

Following rainfall and heavy wind speed, pollution level in the city remained in the satisfactory category for the second consecutive day. The overall AQI for Mumbai was 80 on Friday.