Dry days ahead in Maharashra, night temp to gradually drop

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather over the state in the next five days. While no large change in the maximum and minimum temperature is expected over the region in the next two to three days, a gradual decrease in the night temperature is likely after three days, the Met department said.

After unseasonal rainfall in the first week of December, both maximum and minimum temperature in Mumbai have remained above normal. The minimum temperature is likely to drop below 20 degrees Celsius over the weekend in the city. On Monday, the night temperature recorded at the IMD’s Santacruz observatory was three degrees above normal at 21.6 degrees Celsius. Relative high humidity recorded on Monday morning was high at 81 per cent, which dropped to 41 per cent by evening.

According to the 48 hours forecast issued by IMD Mumbai, the maximum temperature will rise to 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to 23 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was near normal at 32.1 degrees Celsius.