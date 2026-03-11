Drunken boast at dhaba exposes eight-month-old murder in Nagpur

An overheard remark by a drunk man at a roadside dhaba helped the Nagpur Rural police crack an eight-month-old murder case, leading to the arrest of five persons, including a dhaba owner’s son.

The breakthrough came after a police informer reported hearing a drunken man mention that a body had been buried near a dhaba on the Khindsi road near Nagpur, Superintendent of Police Harssh A Poddar said.

“We have a network of informers around paan shops, dhabas and similar places. One of them called to say someone had got drunk and was speaking about a body they had buried near a dhaba on the Khindsi road. It was the only dhaba along that stretch,” Poddar said, adding that no missing person complaint had been filed in the case.