Drunk teenager dies after trying to climb upscale apartment in Mumbai

A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly falling off the 15th floor of a housing society in Four Bungalows, Andheri West, early on Friday morning.

The police said that the juvenile was drinking with a friend on the terrace of his 15th floor home at 2 am when he began to climb up the parapet.

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, said that the boy was under the influence of alcohol and slipped while climbing.

“He landed on the seventh floor parapet and died on the spot. We have an eye-witness in a neighbouring building who witnessed the incident and told us that it was an accident,” he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Amboli police station on Friday.

