Drunk man kills friend in Malad, arrested

The man was stabbed on his back by his friend after they had a drunken brawl. (Representational Image) The man was stabbed on his back by his friend after they had a drunken brawl. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man was killed, allegedly, by his friend in Malad on Saturday night after a drunken brawl. The deceased, Nityanand Mane, a merchant navy professional, had been drinking with his friends at Marve beach when a fight broke out between them. Police said that Mane was being repeatedly teased by the two men. Mane objected to the constant ribbing and assaulted them. When Mane then began to walk towards his home, he was followed by the accused, Rajesh Wagate (33), who attacked him behind Shrikrishna Apartments at 10 pm with a knife, the police said.

“The accused then called the police control room and said that he discovered his friend’s body behind a building,” said an official at the Malwani police station.

The police initially recorded a case of accidental death, but after questioning Wagate and his friend, they found that it was Wagate who had stabbed Mane and left the spot. Wagate was arrested early on Sunday morning and booked for murder.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App