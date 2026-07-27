Drunk man assaults Mumbai policeman, CCTV footage goes viral

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul Tayde, a resident of Gauripada in Kalyan.

A routine police response to a public nuisance in Kalyan turned violent when a drunken man allegedly assaulted a police constable with a wooden stick on Sunday late night. The attack, captured on CCTV cameras, has gone viral on social media. The Khadakpada police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul Tayde, a resident of Gauripada in Kalyan.

According to the police, Tayde was searching for his mother and went to a relative’s house in the Gauripada area around 12.30 am to inquire about her whereabouts. When his relatives informed him that she had not visited them, he allegedly refused to leave.