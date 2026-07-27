Drunk man assaults Mumbai policeman, CCTV footage goes viral

The attack, captured on CCTV cameras, has gone viral on social media. The Khadakpada police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 10:52 PM IST
viral videoThe arrested accused has been identified as Rahul Tayde, a resident of Gauripada in Kalyan.
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A routine police response to a public nuisance in Kalyan turned violent when a drunken man allegedly assaulted a police constable with a wooden stick on Sunday late night. The attack, captured on CCTV cameras, has gone viral on social media. The Khadakpada police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul Tayde, a resident of Gauripada in Kalyan.

According to the police, Tayde was searching for his mother and went to a relative’s house in the Gauripada area around 12.30 am to inquire about her whereabouts. When his relatives informed him that she had not visited them, he allegedly refused to leave.

Under the influence of alcohol, Tayde continued knocking on the door, shouting loudly and creating a ruckus outside nearby houses, disturbing residents. The locals subsequently alerted the police control room.

Acting on the complaint, Police Constable Ganesh Chavan, attached to the Khadakpada Police Station, reached the spot to handle the situation. However, Tayde allegedly picked up a wooden stick during an argument and assaulted Chavan while he was performing his official duty, said Senior Inspector Rajendra Khadekar of the Khadakpada Police Station.

The entire assault was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which show the accused repeatedly attacking the constable. The footage has since been widely circulated on social media.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case against Tayde for assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his official duty. He has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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