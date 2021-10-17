‘Drugs manufacturer’ held from Madhya Pradesh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch traced and arrested a drugs manufacturer from Shamgarh in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

The accused is said to have manufactured and supplied drugs to a drug peddler in Mumbai, who was arrested in June by the ANC with drugs worth crores.

The Bandra unit of the ANC arrested Shoaib Ayub Sikrava, 25, from Shamgarh and brought him to Mumbai on Friday. Sikrava and his father Ayub allegedly manufactured drugs in Shamgarh and supplied it across India and abroad.

Ayub was arrested by the Indore crime branch in January and is presently behind bars. He was arrested with several others for possessing 70 kg of MD in January.

“The father-son duo provided all the required materials to make drugs and got them manufactured. The person who made the drugs is wanted in our case,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP, ANC.

Shoaib’s name cropped up while questioning one of the two accused arrested by ANC on June 30. ANC’s Bandra unit had arrested Sanjib Nimai Sarkar alias Raja Sarkar, 39, a businessman from Goregaon (w), and Salim Salman, 41, a businessman from Malad (w), for peddling drugs. Over 2 kg of MD drugs and brown sugar collectively worth Rs 5.7 crore and Rs 65,000 cash was seized from them. Sarkar spilled the beans on Shoaib.