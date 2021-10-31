Drugs case: Special court denies bail to Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Saturday denied bail to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, arrested in May in connection with a drugs case lodged by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after the actor’s death.

The court had earlier rejected regular bail to Pithani, stating that he was not entitled to be released at that stage. It had given him interim relief for his wedding. Pithani was booked under Section 27A (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders) of the NDPS Act among other offences. Special Judge D B Mane rejected Pithani’s bail application on Saturday.

Advocate Taraq Sayed, appearing for Pithani, said Section 27A has been wrongly applied against his client and only a small quantity of contraband was seized from him. Special Prosecutor Advait Sethna, appearing for NCB, said that Pithani had not challenged the previous order in the Bombay High Court. The judge did not concur with Pithani’s submissions and held, “The application is rejected and stands disposed off accordingly.”