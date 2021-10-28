Won’t arrest Sameer Wankhede without giving prior notice: Maharashtra govt to Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not arrest NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede without giving him a prior notice of three working days, in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him.

Wankhede had approached the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of the Mumbai Police investigation into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including him to CBI.

Wankhede had sought interim protection from arrest. He also sought direction from the HC that all FIRs filed or proposed to be filed against him for extortion or corruption be investigated by the NIA or CBI and not the Maharashtra government.

The Public Prosecutor representing the Maharashtra government told a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal that a notice of three working days will be given to Wankhede before arrest. The court said that this statement made by the Public prosecutor will suffice for this petition and disposed of the same. “Needless to state we have not commented on merits of case,” the high court said.

Wankhede’s lawyer claimed that he has realised “design in the posts against him” and did not take names consciously to keep the majesty of law. “There is a vigilance probe ordered against me and the state is going beyond its duty despite I being a central government officer probing the case. I will cooperate with the NCB, but now the state has formed an SIT. I am personally attacked by the state and my apprehension is that they will arrest me any day and therefore, interim protection is needed.”

Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.

The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the allegations made by a witness, Prabhakar Sail, in the cruise drugs case of an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, to let off Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, the NCB official has denied any wrong-doing.

On Wednesday, the NCB’s Deputy Director General (DDG)-northern region, Gyaneshwar Singh had said they have started recording the statement of the agency’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede in connection with the departmental vigilance probe into allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede had earlier on Sunday wrote to Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, seeking protection from likely legal action “being planned” against him by unknown persons to falsely frame him concerning an alleged vigilance-related issue.