Drugs case: Nobody above law, says NCP leader Nawab Malik after son-in-law’s arrest by NCB

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested his son-in-law Sameer Khan in connection with a drugs case, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said nobody is above law and it should be applied without any discrimination.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader said the law will take its due course and justice will prevail. “Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary,” he tweeted.

I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) January 14, 2021

Khan was summoned in connection with a case in which four persons, including a British national and the co-owner of Muchchad Paanwala shop in Mumbai, were earlier arrested for possession for cannabis.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, said, “The name of Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra, came up during our investigation. He was called for examination today. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further follow up action is underway.”

Repeated calls and messages to Malik, seeking his comment, went unanswered.

Khan appeared before the NCB office at Ballard Estate on Wednesday around 10 am. As per senior NCB officials, he was summoned following the interrogation of Karan Sajnani, the British national arrested on Saturday. “We have found that money was exchanged between Khan and Sajnani through a payment app. We questioned him to find out what the payment was for,” said an officer.

Last November, Malik, the minority development and skill development minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had said in a media interview that the NCB was trying to gain publicity by arresting drug users rather than peddlers.