Drugs case: NCB set to call Sara, Rakul & Simone for questioning

Rhea Chakraborty.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said it will issue summons to actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh as well as designer Simone Khambatta during this week to record their statements in connection with the agency’s probe against the “drug syndicate” that supplied “narcotics to Bollywood”.

According to NCB, actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case lodged in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, had named the three women during her questioning by the agency between September 6 and 9. It did not specify in what connection Rhea had named them.

“Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week,” NCB Deputy Director K P S Malhotra said. Officers said they are also likely to issue summons to another actor.

Further, NCB is set to seek one-day remand of Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant — both arrested in the drugs case — to question them “regarding new facts that have been discovered in the investigation”, an officer said.

So far, NCB has made 19 arrests in connection to the FIR registered to “bust the drug network in Bollywood”.

This FIR is separate from another one registered against Rhea in relation to the chats that ED had found on her cellphone where she was “discussing narcotics”. In connection to that case, the NCB on Monday issued summons to Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and former talent manager Jaya Saha.

The agency said that Jaya will be questioned based on her chats with Rhea and other Bollywood actors. “Based on what she says during questioning about these actors, we will decide on who else to call for questioning,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.