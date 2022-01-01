Drugs case: NCB moves HC for cancellation of bail granted to Nawab Malik’s son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted by a special court to Sameer Khan, son-in-law of state cabinet minister Nawab Malik.

Nearly nine months after he was arrested in connection with a drugs case, a special court granted bail to Khan last September.

The special court had also granted bail to co-accused Rahila Furniturewala and Karan Sejnani.

Khan was arrested on January 9 last year by the NCB following the arrest of Sejnani, from whom the central agency claimed that a commercial quantity of contraband was recovered.

Khan had also sought bail last February but it was rejected by the special court since the probe was on. In July, the NCB then filed a chargesheet after which Khan and others filed for bail again.

The NCB had said that the accused conspired to procure, sell, purchase, and transport 194.6 kg of ganja and six CBD sprays. Chemical analysis reports annexed to the chargesheet state that of the 18 samples sent for forensic probe, eight were negative.

The NCB claimed that the reports showed the presence of over 85 kg of cannabis, which is a commercial quantity.

The NCB has claimed that there is evidence including bank transactions and call data records.

The special court granted bail to Sejnani, Khan and Furniturewala on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. The detailed order is yet to be made available.

NCB, through advocate Shreeram Shirsat, filed a plea in HC on Friday, claiming that special court order was with error and, therefore, it be quashed and set aside.

The High Court will hear the central agency’s plea in due course.