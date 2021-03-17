Drugs case: NCB moves Bombay HC against Showik bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recently moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and nine others, who were booked in an alleged drug case filed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Showik, accused of being part of a ‘drug syndicate’, was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai in December 2020.

The NCB sought cancellation of the bail stating that financial investigation pertaining to the case is under way and there are several absconding accused. “Showik may try to dispose of properties and assets, nullifying the purpose of investigation,” the NCB claimed.

The central agency also said that after Showik was granted bail, they arrested the main supplier of contraband with charas, opium and ecstasy, adding that digital analysis, bank and financial data received also showed Showik’s involvement as a perpetrator and executor of crime under the NDPS Act.

“There are many absconding accused and links of several accused with Showik are now being surfaced and even today investigation is on. If Showik is on bail, he may dispose of the properties and assets to nullify the purpose of Financial Investigation… The Respondent No 2 (Showik) may help other suspects in absconding and manipulating and hampering investigation,” the NCB plea filed through advocate Shreeram Shirsat stated.

It further said that the special court had wrongly come to the conclusion that Showik was not concerned with the commercial quantity of drugs allegedly recovered from the alleged supplier and co-accused Anuj Keshwani.

The agency referred to the October 7, 2020 order of the HC which rejected bail to Showik, observing, “The material gathered so far shows that applicant was not only knowing many drug dealers, but he was in touch with them and was actually transacting with them.” In view of this, the NCB said that there was no cogent reason to take a different view by the special court in the absence of any fresh material.

The HC will hear the NCB’s pleas in due course.