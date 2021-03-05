Drugs case: NCB files chargesheet against 33, including Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty exits the NCB office in Mumbai in January 2021. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar, File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday submitted a chargesheet against 33 persons, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, before a special court in Mumbai in connection with the drugs case filed following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The chargesheet was over 12,000 pages with annexures running into 50,000 pages.

It included WhatsApp chats between the accused and their call data records, among other evidence.

Court officials said the chargesheet would be verified, and then provided to the accused who will be summoned to court subsequently.