scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news

Drugs case: NCB files chargesheet against 33, including Rhea Chakraborty

The chargesheet was over 12,000 pages with annexures running into 50,000 pages. It included WhatsApp chats between the accused and their call data records, among other evidence.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 5, 2021 12:22:15 pm
Rhea Chakraborty exits the NCB office in Mumbai in January 2021. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar, File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday submitted a chargesheet against 33 persons, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, before a special court in Mumbai in connection with the drugs case filed following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The chargesheet was over 12,000 pages with annexures running into 50,000 pages.

It included WhatsApp chats between the accused and their call data records, among other evidence.

Court officials said the chargesheet would be verified, and then provided to the accused who will be summoned to court subsequently.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement