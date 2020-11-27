Drugs case: Court grants bail to Kshitij Prasad, another accused

The bail application in the second case will be heard next week.

A special court on Thursday granted bail to Kshitij Prasad, an executive producer of Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, who was arrested in connection with the drugs case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Prasad, who was arrested on September 26 in the case, was granted bail on Thursday but will remain in custody as he was arrested in a second case earlier this month. The bail application in the second case will be heard next week.

Prasad and another accused Dwayne Fernandes were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with conditions including that they will have to deposit their passports with the court. In his bail application filed through lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Prasad submitted that there was no recovery made from him of any banned substance. It was also submitted that he was coerced into falsely implicating certain persons from the film industry.

Prasad further claimed that there was no evidence against him other than statements of co-accused and in light of a Supreme Court judgment last month, stating that statements recorded under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cannot be admissible as confessional statements, he could not be denied bail only on the basis of the statements. The NCB had arrested over 20 persons in the case.

In the second case against Prasad, the NCB has claimed that a foreign national arrested last month had revealed to have supplied cocaine to a man. It was claimed that the person whom the banned drug was allegedly delivered to had claimed that he was unaware of the contents of the parcel it was packed in and he had collected it at the instance of Prasad. The plea will be heard on December 3.

