Drugs case: Armaan Kohli moves bail plea in high court

Actor Armaan Kohli has recently approached the Bombay High Court for bail, after the special court rejected the same while stating that there is prima facie evidence of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against him.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had claimed that in July, it had seized 25 gm of mephedrone from a man, and in a follow-up action, searched Kohli’s residence, where it seized 1.2 gm of cocaine. Kohli was arrested along with five others, including alleged peddlers. The NCB had also seized Kohli’s phone and claimed to have found incriminating evidence in the form of photographs and chats regarding an international drug cartel.

The special court had said that Kohli failed to explain why he had the contraband at his home. It had added that as photos and videos have been found in his chats with other co-accused and since he had responded to them, it cannot be said he did not have knowledge.

“Contents in the chats and videos also propagate for the indulgence of the applicant in illicit trafficking in prima facie and therefore, the prosecution seems to have invoked Section 27A against the applicant/accused,” the court said. It also said sections of conspiracy have been applied and it was not a fit case to grant bail.

The plea filed by Kohli in HC on October 22 – through advocate Vinod S Chate – denied allegations by NCB and challenged the observations of the special court. Claiming that Kohli is innocent and has been falsely implicated, it said that there is no prima facie and admissible evidence against him.

“There is no any banking transaction of the applicant with the alleged peddler and merely on basis of general allegations, the respondent wrongly invoked provisions in respect of financing and harbouring. Applicant is reputed person in film industry and he is not involved in any alleged activity in respect of financing and illegal traffic and there is no cogent reason to invoke Section 27A of the NDPS Act,” the plea said.

It added, “As far as Section 29 (conspiracy) of the NDPS Act is concerned, it is a matter of trial and otherwise, there is no material and substantive evidence connecting the conspiracy. The applicant is 50 years old and his family members are dependent on him…”