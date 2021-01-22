Drugs case: Accused objects to giving voice sample to NCB

The court will hear the plea next on February 9.

Opposing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) plea seeking voice samples of people arrested in the drugs case filed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Anuj Keshwani, who had been accused of buying drugs, has told the court that there is no connection between the co-accused.

The NCB, in its plea filed earlier this month, has sought voice samples of some of the accused, including Keshwani, alleged drug peddlers Sanket Patel and Jinendra Jain as well as Kshitij Prasad, executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, the sister concern of Dharma Productions.

The NCB has claimed that the investigators had recovered voice chats between these accused and therefore, it is necessary to obtain their voice samples “to ascertain the nature and extent of their involvement”. The agency had said that “voluntary” statements given by the accused had led them to others involved in the case.

In his plea filed through his lawyers Gayatri Gokhale and Trivankumar Karnani, Keshwani has denied consent to provide voice samples. He also claimed that there is no link between the accused and hence, there is no question of any conversation showing a conspiracy between them. Keshwani added that the NCB had relied on statements recorded under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which have been termed inadmissible by a recent Supreme Court judgment.

