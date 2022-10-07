Drugs worth Rs 120 crore seized from Mumbai, Jamnagar; six including former AI pilot held

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 60 kg high-quality mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 120 crore, busted a syndicate and apprehended six people, including a kingpin of the operation, from multiple cities, officers said. Those arrested include a pilot who was earlier with Air India.

According to officers, the Naval Intelligence Unit in Gujarat’s Jamnagar shared information about the suspicious activities of a few people following which an NCB team led by Mumbai unit zonal director Amit Ghawate coordinated with the agency and closely monitored the specified targets.

Eventually, it was noticed that a bulk consignment of high-quality drugs was about to be transported from Gujarat to another state. The NCB conducted an operation on Monday, seized 10.3 kg MD and arrested four key people. They were identified as Bhaskar V, arrested from Jamnagar, and S G Mahida, S M Chowdhury and Muthu P D from Mumbai.

An NCB official said Mahida was a pilot and served in Air India between 2016 and 2018. He completed his flying training from San Antonio in Texas, USA and Lithuania. Muthu is a history-sheeter who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2001 in a 350 kg Mandrax (drug) trafficking case and has been out on bail since 2008.

Investigation revealed the gang’s major drug linkages and Mumbai links. Accordingly, the NCB team conducted further raids and recovered around 50 kg of MD from a godown at SB Path, Fort, Mumbai on Thursday. Upon further questioning, the alleged kingpin M I Ali was also apprehended from Mumbai on Thursday along with one M F Chisty.

Further investigation revealed that the source of the drugs in the seizures made in Jamnagar and Mumbai was the same. The total 60 kg seized MD is part of a consignment and has linkages with previous MD seizures made by the Mumbai police, an officer added.

MD is a stimulant drug commonly known as Meow Meow or M-Cat in the illicit market. It is classified under the list of NPS or New Psychoactive Substances.