Thursday, October 14, 2021
Drug seizure carried out at NCB office, not from crime scene’: Nawab Malik on NDPS case against son-in-law

NCP Leader Nawab Malik showed photographs of a chair and flooring seen in the photographs supposed to be of drug seizures on a crime scene. He then showed photographs of the chair and flooring at the NCB office to indicate that the seizures were done at the NCB office.

Written by Mohamed Thaver | Mumbai |
Updated: October 14, 2021 1:06:45 pm
nawab malik son in law sameer khan ncb drugsMalik claimed that when this was pointed out to the NCB, the agency said that the seizures were done on the scene of crime. (File Photo)

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday alleged that his son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others had been “framed” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a narcotics case in January this year.

This came a day after a detailed bail order passed by the Special NDPS court while granting Khan and two others bail last month was made available on Wednesday.

In the order, the court has observed that no case for illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy was made out.

No case for illicit drug trafficking, conspiracy against Nawab Malik's son-in-law, says court order

In a press conference, Malik showed photographs of seizures that the NCB alleged were done at his son-in-law’s residence but, which he said, were actually carried out at the NCB office.

Malik showed photographs of a chair and flooring seen in the photographs supposed to be of drug seizures on a crime scene. He then showed photographs of the chair and flooring at the NCB office to indicate that the seizures were done at the NCB office.

Malik claimed that when this was pointed out to the NCB, the agency said that the seizures were done on the scene of crime.

Malik further claimed that while the NCB had claimed to have found 200 kg of ganja, the Chemical Analyzer’s report had proved that it was not ganja but herbal tobacco. “It is shocking that an anti-narcotic agency like NCB cannot distinguish between ganja and tobacco,” he said.

Malik added that anti-narcotic agencies have kits that instantly prove whether a substance is a narcotic or not and wondered how they could not find out that the substance seized was not a narcotic.

“This is clear-cut framing of people by NCB and from day one I have been saying that they have been indulging in ‘farziwada’ (fake cases),” Malik alleged. He added they will soon be approaching the Bombay High Court to seek quashing of the case.

NCB officials rubbished the allegations and said they too will be appealing his bail in the Bombay High Court.

