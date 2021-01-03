scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Mumbai: Actor arrested in connection with drugs racket

An officer said that Sayeed, a resident of Mira Bhayander in Thane, is supposed to be the main supplier of MD drugs.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 3, 2021 9:50:07 pm
Bengal Minister accidentA case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau detained a Tollywood actress from a hotel room in Mira Road on Saturday and are probing her alleged connection with a drug racket.

The police had intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on Saturday and recovered 400 gm of MD from Chand Shaikh, a resident of Bandra.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

After interrogating Shaikh, the police raided a hotel room at The Crown Business Hotel at Bhayander, but failed to nab a suspect, Sayeed Shaikh, who had fled. However, police found the actress in the room and are currently interrogating her.

An officer said that Sayeed, a resident of Mira Bhayander in Thane, is supposed to be the main supplier of MD drugs. The NCB Mumbai registered an offence and are on the lookout for him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement