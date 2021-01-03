Mumbai: Actor arrested in connection with drugs racket

A case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau detained a Tollywood actress from a hotel room in Mira Road on Saturday and are probing her alleged connection with a drug racket.

The police had intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on Saturday and recovered 400 gm of MD from Chand Shaikh, a resident of Bandra.

After interrogating Shaikh, the police raided a hotel room at The Crown Business Hotel at Bhayander, but failed to nab a suspect, Sayeed Shaikh, who had fled. However, police found the actress in the room and are currently interrogating her.

An officer said that Sayeed, a resident of Mira Bhayander in Thane, is supposed to be the main supplier of MD drugs. The NCB Mumbai registered an offence and are on the lookout for him.