Drug peddler arrested in Andheri, 157 gram of mephedrone seized

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler in Andheri (west) and seized 157 grams of mephedrone. The NCB is on the lookout for his aide, one of the major suppliers of the drug in the locality.

An official said the NCB team intercepted Sohail Shaikh and found 55 grams of mephedrone from him.

The team then raided the residence of one Mohammad Firoz on Veera Desai Road on Monday night and recovered another 102 grams of the drug.

However, Firoz was not at home when the NCB sleuths conducted the raid.

An official said Firoz would sit at an enclosure he had set up on the terrace of a building and provide drugs to his clients who would arrive near the place.

From the enclosure, he would keep an eye out for cops and often flee the spot.

“We are on the lookout for Firoz and should nab him soon,” an official said.

Suicide bid by accused at NCB office

A person, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case, allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking toilet cleaner kept in the bathroom of the NCB building on Tuesday morning.

The accused, Ejaz Supariwala alias Psycho, was earlier arrested by the NCB in a drug haul case and released on bail. When the NCB arrested him in a second case on Tuesday, he asked to use the washroom and drank the toilet cleaner. Supariwala is currently admitted to JJ Hospital and said to be out of danger. NCB officials said he did not intend to commit suicide and it was just a ploy to evade the arrest.