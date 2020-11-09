Drug case: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s house, summons him for questioning

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. (File)

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal Monday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case. Sources in the NCB said that actor has been asked to appear before the agency at 11 AM on November 11.

The NCB also carried out a raid at Rampal’s premises in Bandra and seized 11 electronic gadgets including a laptop, mobile phones and tablets from his house.

Some documents were also seized from Rampal’s residence and his driver was brought to the agency’s office in south Mumbai for questioning. However, he was allowed to go after some time, an official said.

Earlier in October, the agency had arrested a 30-year-old South African national, the brother of Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, lodged following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June

The accused, Agisilaos Demetriades, was arrested from a resort in Lonavala. The NCB had said Demetriades was part of the larger drug syndicate and supplied narcotics to the peddlers who were in touch with actor and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

Demtriades’ was granted bail by a special court on October 06 but was taken in custody again in another drug case.

On Sunday, the NCB also arrested the wife of leading Hindi film producer, Firoz Nadiadwala, for allegedly buying ganja from a drug peddler. Nadiadwala was also issued summons to join the investigation on Monday.

