Drought-hit districts to get water from North Maharashtra, Konkan

The state government on Tuesday directed collectors across all eight districts in Marathwada to prepare weekly records of water availability and supply, along with alternative plans to provide water to the drought-hit region in the months of April and May.

The government is also considering supplying water from coastal Konkan to these districts for the next two months.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, “Apart from using trains to supply water to Latur, plans are in place to provide water from nearby talukas to districts where the situation is grave. Wells and other public water sources in villages have been requisitioned by the district collectors to facilitate continuous supply to residents.”

Gram sabhas have been told not to allow lifting of drinking water through wells or ponds for any commercial or agriculture activities in villages badly affected by drought in districts of Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Jalna, Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Water Resources minister Girish Mahajan said, “We are going to adopt flexible norms to release dam waters from North Maharashtra to meet the requirements of drought-hit Marathwada.”

Although North Marathwada is water sufficient owing to the Godavari basin, they have enforced weekly one-day water cut for effective water management, he said.

“Due to poor rainfall, we have problems across Maharashtra. The water levels in dam across the state are a cause for worry. But we still have adequate water to sustain the requirements in districts of Marathwada,” Mahajan said.

He also revealed that the government plans to raise Rs 10,000 to 15,000 crore loans to complete irrigation projects in these districts.

This is apart from the Rs 7,800-crore budget sanctioned by the state to complete 28 critical irrigation projects this year.

