Drop in number of applications for RTE admissions in Maharashtra

The official also noted that no further extension will be given for RTE admission applications. After discussions with the National Informatics Centre, the online lottery and detailed admission schedule will be announced soon.

Over 2.89 lakh applications have been received for admissions under the 25 per cent reserved quota in private schools as per the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The number of applications has seen a decline compared to last year, when over 3 lakh candidates had applied.

As many as 1,14,826 seats are available for RTE admissions this year across 8,701 schools in the state.

Out of total 2,89,591 applications received this year, Pune district recorded the highest number, with over 54,000 applications for 18,060 seats in 916 schools. In contrast, Sindhudurg district recorded the lowest, with only 165 applications for 271 seats across 46 schools.

The Directorate of Primary Education has clarified that no further extension will be granted for this process, and the schedule for the online lottery and admission process will be announced separately. March 31 was an extended deadline for applications under the RTE admissions, after the state relaxed the distance restrictions. Earlier applicants were restricted to select schools within a one-kilometer radius of their residence. However, after it was stayed, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court education department removed the one-kilometer limit and allowed parents to apply for schools within three-kilometer radius or even more.