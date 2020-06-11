Drop in Covid cases in Dharavi, doubling rate recorded at 44 days

Since April 1, when the first case was reported from Dharavi’s Baliga Nagar, BMC has screened 3.6 lakh residents from the area, of whom 8,246 were senior citizens. (File) Since April 1, when the first case was reported from Dharavi’s Baliga Nagar, BMC has screened 3.6 lakh residents from the area, of whom 8,246 were senior citizens. (File)

Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across Mumbai, its largest slum sprawl Dharavi — designated a hotspot for the infection with more than 1,900 cases — has started to record a decline in the number of positive cases.

On Wednesday, Dharavi saw 11 fresh cases, much lower than its average of 43 cases recorded at the beginning of May. Between June 4 and 8, civic officials said, Dharavi recorded fewer than 20 cases daily.

According to data released by the state, the average number of fresh cases registered daily in Dharavi stood at 27 in the first week of June. It registered 29 new Covid-19 cases on June 9. The doubling rate of cases has risen to 44 days for Dharavi, which was 21 days as of May 24, officials added.

Between May 31 and June 8, Dharavi also did not report a single death due to the novel coronavirus. On June 9, two Covid-19 deaths were recorded from the slum clusters. No virus-related death was recorded from the area on Wednesday.

So far, 1,964 positive cases and 73 deaths have been recorded from Dharavi. At least 939 people have recovered from the slum sprawl. On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,567 new infections, taking its total virus load to 52,667.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-North ward, of which Dharavi is a part, said, “Aggressive testing and screening of people through fever clinics helped in tackling the Covid-19 challenge in the area. We could identify the people showing symptoms, who were then isolated, which helped in containing further transmission of the virus.”

Since April 1, when the first case was reported from Dharavi’s Baliga Nagar, BMC has screened 3.6 lakh residents from the area, of whom 8,246 were senior citizens.

Recovery rate in Dharavi, civic officials said, is also higher than the rest of the city at 51 per cent. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 41 per cent.

An analysis of the cases in Dharavi by the civic body has also revealed that over 75 per cent of the patients in the area are in the age group of 21 to 60 years.

Cases in Mukund Nagar have also been contained and are now steadily declining, officials said. A Covid-19 hotspot, the area had 86 active cases till June 7.

BMC had identified 13 slum pockets within Dharavi, which are also containment zones. So far, Matunga Labour Camp has reported the highest number of cases — 243 — in the slum cluster, followed by Kumbharwada (116).

Meanwhile, BMC officials said that four hotspots — Matunga Labour Camp, 90 ft road, Dharavi Cross Road, Kunchi Korve Nagar — which are still showing a rise in cases, are in the focus.

