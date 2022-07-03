Drop in daily Covid cases in city, but experts urge masking and caution

With the gradual dropping of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the tally of active patients dropped by 44.8 per cent in the last seven days. A day after witnessing 811 Covid-19 cases, the city recorded 761 cases as on July 3 with a drop of 6 per cent.

For the last one week, the city has been witnessing a gradual plunge in daily caseload. Between June 19 and 26, the city reported 12,727 cases. On an average, the city witnessed 1,818 cases daily. In the following week between June 27 and July 3, a total of 6,609 cases were recorded and the daily average dropped to 944. The daily caseload plunged by 48 per cent in the past week compared to the preceding seven days.

With this gradual plateauing of cases, active cases also dropped to 7,671– the lowest recorded since June 8 when the city had 7,000 patients who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

This has given some relief to civic officials who are anticipating that the pandemic curve is plateauing in the city. But the next week will be crucial to understand the epidemiological characteristics of the virus. “The current trend does indicate a dip which is a promising sign. But it is still essential that people mask up and take their pending vaccines,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, member of the Covid-19 task force.

Although the city has been a major contributor to the state’s tally, the state is still seeing around 3,000 cases daily. An analysis of the data showed that Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Thane are recording a surge in infection rate.

“It is a general pattern that we witness during any surge. Cities like Mumbai and Pune record the highest number of cases which gradually spread to the neighbouring areas due to the proximity and population movement. But as the infection rate is mild, we haven’t witnessed any sudden spike like the third wave,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.