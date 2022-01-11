Drop in cases, positivity rate indicate third wave could be flattening in Mumbai

A health worker administering Covid booster dose to a beneficiary at the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Monday | Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

Indicating a flattening of the third wave of pandemic in Mumbai, the daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 11,647 cases on Tuesday registering a 14.66% drop over Monday.

Along with this, the test positivity rate (TPR) has also plunged from 23% to 18% within 24 hour. On January 10, 13,648 patients were detected with Covid-19 out of the 59,242 tests done.

However, on January 11, despite a surge in testing to 62,097, the cases dropped to 11,647. Even the bed coverage dropped from 21% to 19.9% in the same period.

Over the last four days the cases have dropped sharply from 20,700 to 11,647. According to BMC, the third wave of Covid that began on 21st Dec 2021, has claimed 46 deaths in 22 days, in the city.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force, has claimed that the third wave has started flattening in Mumbai.