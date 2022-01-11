scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Must Read

Drop in cases, positivity rate indicate third wave could be flattening in Mumbai

Along with this, the test positivity rate (TPR) has also plunged from 23% to 18% within 24 hour. On January 10, 13,648 patients were detected with Covid-19 out of the 59,242 tests done.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 11, 2022 8:47:39 pm
A health worker administering Covid booster dose to a beneficiary at the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Monday | Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

Indicating a flattening of the third wave of pandemic in Mumbai, the daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 11,647 cases on Tuesday registering a 14.66% drop over Monday.

Along with this, the test positivity rate (TPR) has also plunged from 23% to 18% within 24 hour. On January 10, 13,648 patients were detected with Covid-19 out of the 59,242 tests done.

However, on January 11, despite a surge in testing to 62,097, the cases dropped to 11,647. Even the bed coverage dropped from 21% to 19.9% in the same period.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Over the last four days the cases have dropped sharply from 20,700 to 11,647. According to BMC, the third wave of Covid that began on 21st Dec 2021, has claimed 46 deaths in 22 days, in the city.

More from Mumbai

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force, has claimed that the third wave has started flattening in Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement