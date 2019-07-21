Drones to assist firefighting in Mumbai high-rises soon

The Mumbai fire brigade department is set to procure drones to assist its personnel in controlling fire, especially in high-rises.

“We have started the tendering process for buying a drone, which can help firefighters tackle extreme conditions, like fire in a high-rise or in the basement of a building,” a senior civic official from the fire brigade said.

The BMC had earlier tried to procure such drones, but were finding it difficult to get the specifications that they required. Officials said they are looking at drones which would provide assistance during search and rescue operations and firefighting.

“We have invited tenders for one drone on a pilot basis. If it is successful, two more drones for the suburbs will be bought. Our aim is to induct these drones by November,” the official said. He added the mushrooming of high-rises is changing Mumbai’s geography fast and making firefighting a challenging exercise.

Drones are helpful in monitoring accident spots and guiding firefighters, especially in high-rises where firefighting becomes more challenging due to wind speed and height of the structure, the official said.

Recently, the fire brigade purchased a Rs 88-lakh robot with four cameras equipped with thermal imaging facility. It plans to purchase five more bots.

“Fire robot is a remote-controlled machine used for firefighting operations when it is dangerous for firemen to reach a spot. The robot can be used for extinguishing fire in situations like 26/11 terror attack, dilapidated buildings, multilevel basement, chemical plant, etc,” P S Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade, said.