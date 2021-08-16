Drones to deliver healthcare services in remote areas in Palghar district

Palghar district will soon witness essential healthcare items being delivered via drones in the tribal areas of Jawhar, officials said.

District Collector of Palghar Manik Gursal said drones will be used to deliver medicines, Covid-19 vaccines and injections in the remote areas. “Our health authorities have been trying to launch this drone system for the past two months for which we sought clearance.”

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave nod to the project on Monday, allowing 10 organisations, including state governments and private companies, which will enjoy conditional exemption from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021.

The initiative in Palghar district will be undertaken by the National Health Mission, which has got the permission to conduct experimental BVLOS (beyond visual line-of-sight) drone flights to deliver essential healthcare items in the tribal areas of Jawhar.

“The proposal is part of a pilot project through which we are planning to send vaccines and emergency medicines to remote areas. We will use the services of an agency, which has shown interest,” said Dr S Suryawanshi, the district health officer.

Palghar, a tribal-populated district, is located along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. It has been facing deaths due to malnutrition deaths and other health problems. Health officers said if the drone network becomes successful, more drones would be used to replace physical distribution of medicines.

The other nine companies that have got exemption are Gangtok Smart City Development project, Steel Authority of India’s (SAIL) plant at West Bengal’s Burnpur, Hyderabad’s Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy, Gujarat’s Blue Ray Aviation, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bayer Crop Science, and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

The Karnataka government has received permissions for a drone-based aerial survey to create urban property ownership records in Bengaluru.