Drone hub & manufacturing cluster to come up at AURIC

The Maharashtra government is planning to build a drone hub and manufacturing cluster at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Aurangabad district, for which it has set up a committee under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner (Industries), Directorate of Industries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2019, had inaugurated the 10,000-acre AURIC, the country’s first greenfield industrial smart city, which is also part of the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. AURIC envisages global investments worth Rs 70,000 crore in the next 10 years and is likely to generate three lakh jobs.

According to officials, the government received a proposal from strategic think-tank Bramha Research Foundation, Mumbai, to set up a drone hub and manufacturing cluster at AURIC in Aurangabad.

Through the memorandum, the foundation’s director had demanded a formulation of policy for manufacturing security related equipment to create a special economic zone (SEZ) for the hub and cluster and provide related facilities.

In November 2022, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting to discuss the matter, and thereupon to set up a committee, the official said.

A detailed report on the same is to be submitted within three months,” he added.