scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Drone hub & manufacturing cluster to come up at AURIC

According to officials, the government received a proposal from strategic think-tank Bramha Research Foundation, Mumbai, to set up a drone hub and manufacturing cluster at AURIC in Aurangabad.

In November 2022, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting to discuss the matter, and thereupon to set up a committee, the official said. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Drone hub & manufacturing cluster to come up at AURIC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra government is planning to build a drone hub and manufacturing cluster at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Aurangabad district, for which it has set up a committee under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner (Industries), Directorate of Industries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2019, had inaugurated the 10,000-acre AURIC, the country’s first greenfield industrial smart city, which is also part of the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor. AURIC envisages global investments worth Rs 70,000 crore in the next 10 years and is likely to generate three lakh jobs.

According to officials, the government received a proposal from strategic think-tank Bramha Research Foundation, Mumbai, to set up a drone hub and manufacturing cluster at AURIC in Aurangabad.

Through the memorandum, the foundation’s director had demanded a formulation of policy for manufacturing security related equipment to create a special economic zone (SEZ) for the hub and cluster and provide related facilities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
UPSC Key- January 31, 2023: Know about Capital Expenditure, Water Diploma...
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
More from Mumbai

In November 2022, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting to discuss the matter, and thereupon to set up a committee, the official said.
A detailed report on the same is to be submitted within three months,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 00:32 IST
Next Story

Tilak’s kin or longtime party worker? Kasba bypoll puts BJP in a bind

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close