Drizzle in Mumbai suburbs, adjoining areas

It drizzled in some parts of the city’s suburbs and adjoining areas, including Ghatkopar, Mahim, Bandra and Parel and Fort in South Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a partly cloudy Mumbai sky over the weekend with thunderstorm, lightning and rain at isolated places in districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur and areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

IMD Meteorologist Shubhangi Bhute said the reason for the change in the weather conditions can be attributed to a north-south trough from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu.

While parts of the Vidarbha saw a drop in temperatures up to 4 degrees Celsius, the forecast for the city remained constant for the next 48 hours with the maximum temperature around 33 degrees Celsius and minimum around 24-25 degrees Celsius.

The local forecast for the next two days in the city is of partly cloudy sky.