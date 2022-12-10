Driving Licence applications: Only 46 doctors registered with Mumbai RTO, certificates from others not valid

THE MUMBAI Regional Transport Office (RTO) got muted response from doctors, who registered online to certify driving licence seekers.

According to the RTO rule, commercial vehicle drivers and other drivers above 40 years must submit medical certificate approved by a doctor to get a licence.

An RTO official said that so far 46 doctors have registered with the Mumbai Central RTO — five with Tardeo RTO, 21 with Andheri RTO, seven with Wadala RTO and 13 with Borivali RTO.

The Mumbai Central RTO decided to verify doctors following several allegations of many applicants submitting fake medical certificates.

Taking cognisance of the allegations the Mumbai RTO decided to let doctors register online with the RTO and only those who are verified will be allowed to certify licence seekers.

“These registered MBBS doctors will get an ID and password and after their login. They can submit the medical certificate of the said licencee by themselves. The license seekers will have to get certified through registered doctors only. Medical certificate submitted from other non-verified doctors will not be accepted,” said the official.

At present, commercial vehicle drivers and drivers above 40 years constitute 10 per cent of the driving licence applicants at the Mumbai Central RTO.