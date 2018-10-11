Driver robbed at gunpoint, thrown out of his cab

A cab driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two persons while he was on his way to Taloja from Kashimira on Tuesday night. The cab driver was allegedly thrown out of his vehicle and the accused fled in the car, police said.

According to Kashimira police, the two accused had booked 21-year-old Nafis Ahmed’s cab and they seemed to be in inebriated state. “Ahmed was booked a trip from Kashimira to Taloja village. However, near Taloja, one of the passengers whipped a gun out and pointed at the driver,” an officer from Kashimira police said. “The accused then took his watch, his wallet and pushed him out of the car,” he added.

Ahmed, who suffered some injuries to his limbs, managed to get a lift from a passerby and reached Kashimira, where he lodged the FIR, sources said. “The modus is similar to several highway robbers. We are getting sketches made of the accused. It is possible that they belong to a gang that is involved in highway robberies. We are investigating the case further,” an officer privy to the case said.

