Driver, one other held for ‘theft of Rs 4.25 crore from ATM cash van’

Police have identified the accused as Rohit Aaru. (Representational Image)

CLOSE TO a week after a driver employed with the Writer Corporation allegedly fled with a cash van containing Rs 4.25 crore, police arrested him and his accomplice in Ahmednagar.

Police have identified the accused as Rohit Aaru (26), who was tasked with transporting cash to ATMs operated by Kotak Mahindra Bank in Virar. According to police, on the evening of November 12, Aaru deviated from his route and drove towards Kalyan with the money.

Police said it later found the van locked and abandoned in Kalyan, and an amount of Rs 2.66 crore intact inside the vehicle.

After questioning people close to Aaru, it was discovered that he had fled to Ahmednagar with the help of a friend, police said.

On Wednesday, Aaru and his friend, identified as Chandrakant Gaikwad (41), were tracked down, and they had fled Kalyan on a motorcycle with Rs 1.88 crore in a bag, police said.

Aaru also left Rs 41,000 with another friend, which has also been seized by police. “The accused claimed to have spent the rest of the money,” said Sanjaykumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police.

Patil said Aaru and Gaikwad were planning the theft since the beginning of the month. “Once we were alerted by the cash van company and bank, we put out a description of the vehicle and erected checkpoints. The accused panicked on seeing increased police presence on the roads and ditched the van in Kalyan,” he said.

Patil added that Aaru did not have a large enough bag to carry all the money and had to leave with as much as he could fit in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd