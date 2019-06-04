Driver of Mercedes runs over pedestrian in Mumbai

Tardeo police have detained the driver of a high-end car for allegedly running over a pedestrian near Haji Ali in South Mumbai.

The police said the incident took place at around 9 pm on Monday when the driver, only identified as Karani, lost control over his Mercedes car and knocked down the pedestrian Rajendra Prasad Ram.

The police said the deceased worked as a carpenter and was a resident of Borivali. “During our preliminary inquiry we have learnt that Ram worked in Tardeo and often stayed there,” said an officer. However Monday, when the deceased had stepped out, he was hit by the speeding Mercedes car. “The driver ran over Ram and then hit at least one more vehicle driving ahead of him,” said an officer. At least two other people were injured.

The police said that he was rushed to Nair hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. At the time of going to the press, the police were conducting a medical examination of the driver and were in process of registering a case.