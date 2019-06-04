Toggle Menu
Driver of Mercedes runs over pedestrian in Mumbaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/driver-of-mercedes-runs-over-pedestrian-5763450/

Driver of Mercedes runs over pedestrian in Mumbai

The police said the incident took place at around 9 pm on Monday when the driver, only identified as Karani, lost control over his Mercedes car and knocked down the pedestrian Rajendra Prasad Ram.

pedestrian, pedestrian killed, mumbai accident, mercedes runs over pedestrian, mumbai road accident, mumbai news, indian express
Tardeo police have detained the driver of a high-end car for allegedly running over a pedestrian near Haji Ali in South Mumbai.

Tardeo police have detained the driver of a high-end car for allegedly running over a pedestrian near Haji Ali in South Mumbai.

The police said the incident took place at around 9 pm on Monday when the driver, only identified as Karani, lost control over his Mercedes car and knocked down the pedestrian Rajendra Prasad Ram.

The police said the deceased worked as a carpenter and was a resident of Borivali. “During our preliminary inquiry we have learnt that Ram worked in Tardeo and often stayed there,” said an officer. However Monday, when the deceased had stepped out, he was hit by the speeding Mercedes car. “The driver ran over Ram and then hit at least one more vehicle driving ahead of him,” said an officer. At least two other people were injured.

The police said that he was rushed to Nair hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. At the time of going to the press, the police were conducting a medical examination of the driver and were in process of registering a case.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Haryana fixes auto fares for Gurgaon, Faridabad
2 Punjab: AAP warns of stir if Capt fails to review power tariff hike
3 Shunned by service voters, Punjab’s Congress govt fast-tracks regularisation policy