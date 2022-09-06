scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Driver of ATM cash refilling van flees with Rs 2.8 cr in Goregaon

The incident took place around 12.20 pm when the van reached the Union bank in Goregaon (west) and the staff got down to deposit money.

The cops tracked the vehicle but Singh had escaped with Rs 2.80 crore.

A driver of a cash refilling van used by a private company to transport money from multiple banks to ATM kiosks in Mumbai fled with the vehicle and is on the run with Rs 2.80 crore. He abandoned the vehicle in the same area.

More from Mumbai

The incident took place around 12.20 pm when the van reached the Union bank in Goregaon (west) and the staff got down to deposit money. Soon after, the driver fled with the van containing over Rs 3 crore. Identified as Uday Bhan Singh, the driver was hired just a couple of months back. He knew that the van had a tracker and abandoned it in the Piramal Nagar area. The cops tracked the vehicle but Singh had escaped with Rs 2.80 crore. Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:29:57 am
Next Story

Two held for stealing ornaments worth Rs 1cr from jewellery store

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement