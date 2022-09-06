Driver of ATM cash refilling van flees with Rs 2.8 cr in Goregaon

The cops tracked the vehicle but Singh had escaped with Rs 2.80 crore.

A driver of a cash refilling van used by a private company to transport money from multiple banks to ATM kiosks in Mumbai fled with the vehicle and is on the run with Rs 2.80 crore. He abandoned the vehicle in the same area.

The incident took place around 12.20 pm when the van reached the Union bank in Goregaon (west) and the staff got down to deposit money. Soon after, the driver fled with the van containing over Rs 3 crore. Identified as Uday Bhan Singh, the driver was hired just a couple of months back. He knew that the van had a tracker and abandoned it in the Piramal Nagar area. The cops tracked the vehicle but Singh had escaped with Rs 2.80 crore. Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said.