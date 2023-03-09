Drink driving accident kills toddler on Holi, man dies as water balloon hits him

A case of drink driving on Holi led to the death of a three-year-old girl, who was sitting on the lap of her father in a Swift Dzire car that met with an accident in BKC.

The driver of the car, Vishwas Attawar (54), who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested.

The police said the incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday when Vinod Yadav, another driver, was giving his friend Om Chaudhari a lift in the Swift Dzire. “Chaudhari, who was carrying his daughter Swati, requested Yadav to drop him to Kherwadi. Yadav agreed. Chaudhari sat next to him with Swati on his lap,” said an officer.

“As Yadav went towards Kherwadi, a red Volkswagen Polo, coming at a high speed from the other side, rammed into his vehicle. Such was the impact that Swati’s head smashed into the dashboard and she started bleeding from her mouth and nose.”

Yadav and Chaudhari, too, sustained injuries and all three were taken to the local hospital by bystanders. At the hospital, Swati succumbed. Later, Yadav filed a complaint at the BKC police station.

Soon after the accident, people who had assembled at the spot apprehended Attawar and handed him over to the local police. “He was reeking of alcohol and was arrested immediately. He was returning from a party,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old employee of a share trading company died after a water balloon hit him on the head at Vile Parle late Monday. The police have registered an accidental death report.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Dhavade, who stayed in a housing society at Shivaji Nagar in Vile Parle. An officer said, “A group of children and adults were playing Holi in the society. They were hurling water balloons when suddenly, one balloon hit Dhavade on his head. He instantly fell down and was rushed him to Cooper hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.”

The local police were subsequently informed and an accidental death report was lodged.

“We are trying to check the CCTV camera footage and ascertain the exact facts of the incident,” said an officer.