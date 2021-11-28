scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
DRI seizes smuggled iPhones worth Rs 42 crore

The DRI in a statement said that it has seized 2245 units of iPhone 13 Pro, 1401 of iPhone 13 pro max, 12 Google Pixel 6 pro and one Apple smartwatch from two consignments from Hong Kong

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 28, 2021 8:11:51 pm
Under the norms, the import of mobile phones to India attracts effective customs duty of around 44 per cent.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a stockpile of allegedly smuggled iPhones worth Rs 42.86 crore on November 26 from two consignments imported from Hong Kong.

The DRI in a statement said that it has seized 2245 units of iPhone 13 Pro, 1401 of iPhone 13 pro max, 12 Google Pixel 6 pro and one Apple smartwatch from two consignments from Hong Kong that were allegedly mis-declared as “memory cards”.

“…A total of 3,646 iPhone-13 mobile phones were found in the intercepted consignments. The total value of the seized goods is around Rs 42.86 crore, while the declared value of the goods was only Rs 80 lakh,” said the DRI.

In India, iPhone 13 has been available since September 2021 at a base price of Rs 70,000 a piece and the high-end models can cost up to Rs 1,80,000.

