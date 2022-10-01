DRI seizes drugs worth Rs 1,476 cr, hidden in consignment of imported oranges

In one of the largest drug seizures in the country, the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 198 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 9 kg high-purity cocaine, worth Rs 1,476 crore in total.

The drugs were hidden in a consignment of fruits, said agency officials.

Sources in the DRI said the drugs were concealed in carton boxes carrying Valencia oranges. The suspects allegedly involved in smuggling them are being questioned, they said.

DRI officials revealed that 10 days ago, they had received inputs that drugs in high quantity will be smuggled into the country. According to the inputs, contraband substance would be arriving from South Africa as part of a consignment of fruits.

The agency kept working on the input, following which on Friday evening, a team of DRI officers intercepted a truck in Vashi. The truck was carrying imported oranges. DRI officials said they are trying to ascertain whether more people are involved in running the drug smuggling ring, and trying to identify them.