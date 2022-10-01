scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

DRI seizes drugs worth Rs 1,476 cr, hidden in consignment of imported oranges

Sources in the DRI said the drugs were concealed in carton boxes carrying Valencia oranges. The suspects allegedly involved in smuggling them are being questioned, they said.

The drugs were hidden in a consignment of fruits, said agency officials.

In one of the largest drug seizures in the country, the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 198 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 9 kg high-purity cocaine, worth Rs 1,476 crore in total.

The drugs were hidden in a consignment of fruits, said agency officials.

Sources in the DRI said the drugs were concealed in carton boxes carrying Valencia oranges. The suspects allegedly involved in smuggling them are being questioned, they said.

DRI officials revealed that 10 days ago, they had received inputs that drugs in high quantity will be smuggled into the country. According to the inputs, contraband substance would be arriving from South Africa as part of a consignment of fruits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
More from Mumbai

The agency kept working on the input, following which on Friday evening, a team of DRI officers intercepted a truck in Vashi. The truck was carrying imported oranges. DRI officials said they are trying to ascertain whether more people are involved in running the drug smuggling ring, and trying to identify them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:59:03 pm
Next Story

Bigg Boss 16: Who is Shiv Thakare?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement