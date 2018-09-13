Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
DRI seizes cigarettes, gold, saffron worth Rs 2.73 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai | Published: September 13, 2018 3:05:50 am
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized cigarettes, gold and saffron cumulatively worth Rs 2.73 crore on Sunday. The parcel was intercepted at the Airport Parcel Sorting Office (APSO), officials said. According to DRI officials, the parcels were labelled “Old Cloth” and “Food Supplement”.

“We checked the consignments that were imported by the APSO. In the two consignments, nearly one lakh cigarettes, 1.83 kg gold, 145 kg saffron, computer processor chips and medicines had been concealed. They were all being brought in illegally,” a senior officer said.

The consignments were addressed to people who had no idea about them, DRI officials said. “We believe that the names and addresses used were either fake or put randomly. It seems to be a big syndicate…,” the senior officer said.

