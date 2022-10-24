Mumbai: DRI officials seize narcotics worth Rs 15 cr from airport cargo; 3 held

OFFICIALS OF the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested three persons, and seized narcotics worth Rs 15 crore from the International airport cargo in the city.

Based on intelligence that narcotic substances were likely to be smuggled into India through an international courier parcel, DRI officials intercepted a parcel at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, on October 20. The parcel had originated in Paris and was marked for an address in Nalasopara in the outskirts of Mumbai. Its thorough search resulted in the recovery of 1.9kg of Amphetamine Type Substance (ATS) in the form of tablets valued at more than Rs 15 crore in the illicit international market. ATS generally refers to synthetic drugs such as ice, meth and crystal.

The tablets were packed in polythene packs concealed inside the body of the corrugated packaging material, an official said. The official added that in the follow-up action, the DRI officers uncovered multiple layers of recipients through which the consignment changed hands. The original recipient of the parcel was nabbed when he took delivery of the parcel. His interrogation led to another person who was the next in the chain. The second person was also nabbed in a similar manner, the official added.

The interrogation of the second accused revealed that the ultimate recipient of the parcel was a Nigerian national who was nabbed when he came to receive the parcel. Thus, a total of three persons, including a Nigerian national, have been apprehended so far in this case.

An official said that further investigation in the case is on.