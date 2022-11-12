DRI nabs passenger for ‘smuggling’ 5 kg heroin valued at Rs 35 crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) early Friday nabbed an Indian national for allegedly smuggling 4.98 kg of heroin worth Rs 35 crore, said officials, adding that the accused travelling from Nairobi to Mumbai had concealed the narcotic substance in a black polythene bag beneath a false cavity created in his trolley bag.

According to a DRI official, the agency had laid a trap following a tip-off that the accused was trying to smuggle narcotic drugs into India from Nairobi. “We were informed that the smuggler — an Indian national — was travelling from Nairobi to Mumbai on Friday (November 11) and was carrying illegal drugs,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

A team of DRI officers was deployed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and the man was identified and intercepted on his arrival.

“We checked thoroughly and recovered 4.98 kg of ‘off-white substance in powder form’ from inside his baggage, which was later identified as heroin,” said the officer.

“The heroin was ingeniously concealed in a black polythene bag beneath a false cavity created in his trolley bag… in a bid to make it extremely difficult to detect,” according to another DRI officer.

According to the DRI, a further investigation is underway to unearth and neutralise the international drug smuggling syndicate.