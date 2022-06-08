DRI lays trap, nabs Latvia national with 6.8 kg cocaine

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Monday laid a trap and arrested a 24-year-old Latvia national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 6.8 kg of cocaine into India.

The authorities revealed that the Latvian, identified as Arturs L. Zinbergs, had boarded two flights to reach the city. He started off his journey from Sao Paulo, Brazil and landed in Doha before boarding another flight to reach Mumbai, they added.

A DRI official said, “We had received reliable inputs from our informers that a person is going to arrive at the airport from a foreign country with a big commercial quantity (of cocaine) and accordingly we laid a trap and caught him.”

The officials said after being caught on Monday afternoon, he was taken to the DRI office and questioned for several hours. He was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the DRI officials, Zinbergs had concealed the cocaine in small packets inside his trolley bag.

The drugs found with Zinbergs were tested and subsequently seized.

During the course of questioning, the Latvian revealed that a person in Brazil had handed him the bag.

Zinbergs claimed that he was promised good money in return on the completion of the job.

The authorities have further revealed that they are trying to identify and locate the people to which he was supposed to hand over the seized contraband.

Zinbergs was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“For smuggling such a huge quantity (of cocaine), the arrested person may even face 20 years of imprisonment,” an officer said.