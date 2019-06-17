Toggle Menu
DRI busts ‘smuggling racket’, seizes gold worth Rs 10.56 crore

DRI officials said the consignments, which landed in Mumbai on Friday, were supposed to be delivered at three different jewellery shops across Mumbai.

Seven people were arrested in relation to the gold smuggling racket. (Representational Image)

With the arrest of seven persons, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said it had busted a gold smuggling racket. After searches at the domestic cargo terminal, officials recovered gold bars weighing 32.287 kilogrammes valued at Rs 10.56 crore. Seven people were arrested.

“The gold bars have foreign markings. Gold is often smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border, which is then brought to different ports following which it is smuggled to Mumbai through different airports,” an official said.

