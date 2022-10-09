DRI busts illegal import consignment, recovers 665 animals of exotic species

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 665 animals, many exotic species including pythons and turtles in an import consignment, from the city’s Air Cargo Complex, said officials on Saturday.

The recovery, which took place on Thursday (October 6), was one of the biggest seizures of rare and exotic wildlife species in Mumbai in recent years, said officials.

Acting on intelligence input that the import consignment may contain rare and exotic species — prohibited for import, and listed under the appendices in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora — DRI officials intercepted the transporters during a “consignment of live fish”.

On examination, in presence of officers from the forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, a large number of exotic species such as pythons, lizards, turtles and iguanas among others were found concealed in cartons containing fish.

Since the animals were sought to be smuggled in the country, they were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act — the Foreign Trade Development (Regulation) Act, stated a DRI press note.

Both the importer and the customer have been arrested. A further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken, it added.